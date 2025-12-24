BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.3680. Approximately 77,919,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 96,861,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 488,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

