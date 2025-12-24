GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $316.40 and last traded at $314.5230. Approximately 6,475,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,411,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

