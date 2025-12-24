Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Decreases By 97.3%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,879 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 143,158 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,044 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,044 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 6,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is a Chicago, Illinois–based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of rivets, fasteners and related metal components. The company’s product portfolio includes solid and blind rivets, threaded inserts, screws, bolts, nuts and washers, engineered to meet the requirements of high-precision industrial applications.
Serving a diverse customer base, Chicago Rivet & Machine brings expertise in material selection and heat-treatment processes to deliver fasteners that meet stringent specifications for strength, corrosion resistance and durability.
See Also
