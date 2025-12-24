D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 19.8% – Should You Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.1290. Approximately 62,556,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 60,595,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Positive Sentiment: D-Wave announced a high?visibility presence at CES 2026 and plans to showcase commercial quantum demos, which bolstered investor perception of near?term commercialization and drove buying interest. D-Wave CES showcase

D-Wave announced a high?visibility presence at CES 2026 and plans to showcase commercial quantum demos, which bolstered investor perception of near?term commercialization and drove buying interest. Positive Sentiment: D-Wave set its Qubits 2026 investor/tech conference for Jan. 27–28, providing an upcoming forum for management to present tech progress, commercial use cases and customer traction — a potential catalyst if new milestones or partnerships are announced. Read More.

D-Wave set its Qubits 2026 investor/tech conference for Jan. 27–28, providing an upcoming forum for management to present tech progress, commercial use cases and customer traction — a potential catalyst if new milestones or partnerships are announced. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers recently initiated or raised coverage with buy/outperform ratings and higher targets, supporting directional upside expectations and reinforcing retail momentum. MarketBeat analyst notes

Several brokers recently initiated or raised coverage with buy/outperform ratings and higher targets, supporting directional upside expectations and reinforcing retail momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Short?term sector momentum tied to broader AI/semiconductor moves has spilled into quantum names; this helps sentiment but is not a direct operational catalyst for D?Wave. Quantum stocks overview

Short?term sector momentum tied to broader AI/semiconductor moves has spilled into quantum names; this helps sentiment but is not a direct operational catalyst for D?Wave. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alan Baratz sold 793,712 shares on Dec. 22 (a ~23% reduction of his holdings), a large insider sale that can be perceived negatively and add selling pressure. CEO Form 4 SEC Filing

CEO Alan Baratz sold 793,712 shares on Dec. 22 (a ~23% reduction of his holdings), a large insider sale that can be perceived negatively and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO John Markovich sold 100,000 shares on Dec. 22, another sizable insider disposal that can reinforce investor concern over timing and prompt short?term profit?taking. CFO Form 4 SEC Filing

CFO John Markovich sold 100,000 shares on Dec. 22, another sizable insider disposal that can reinforce investor concern over timing and prompt short?term profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces flag a stretched valuation after a strong rally and ask what future growth is already priced in — a narrative that can trigger profit?taking and temper new buying. Valuation caution article

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,663.26. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,471,312 shares in the company, valued at $44,183,499.36. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,342,087 shares of company stock worth $66,073,024 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

