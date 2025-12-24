Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV) Short Interest Down 92.2% in December

Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 592 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 7,585 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptiv Select ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adaptiv Select ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Adaptiv Select ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adaptiv Select ETF alerts:

Adaptiv Select ETF Trading Down 0.3%

ADPV stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. 5,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,296. Adaptiv Select ETF has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

Adaptiv Select ETF Dividend Announcement

Adaptiv Select ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2983 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Adaptiv Select ETF (ADPV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US large-cap equities and short-term US Treasurys, based on momentum. The fund’s strategy aims to limit drawdowns during market downtrends. ADPV was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Adaptiv.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptiv Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptiv Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.