UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.6920. Approximately 21,599,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 15,612,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $511,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 635,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,785,909.45. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $742,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,748,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,064,166.65. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,125,650 shares of company stock worth $33,618,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in UiPath by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 852.4% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

