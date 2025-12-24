Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Expands By 720.0%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 41 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the November 30th total of 5 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Price Performance

AIVL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878. WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $390.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIVL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

