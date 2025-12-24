Aercap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.68 and last traded at $145.4360, with a volume of 921467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Aercap in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

Aercap Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aercap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Aercap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

