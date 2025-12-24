FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $55.8960, with a volume of 28679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.5816.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $344,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

