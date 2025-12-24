Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 33,146 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,146 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,593,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Rollins by 196.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,592 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,878,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,676 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $143,113.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,080.71. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

