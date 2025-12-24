Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,210 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 33.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

