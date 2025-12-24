USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2165 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 166.0% increase from USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA UMI opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

