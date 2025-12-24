PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $13.74.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE: GHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield corporate debt securities. Managed by PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc, the fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of bonds issued by companies around the world. Its objective is to capitalize on credit spread opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on fundamental credit research and bottom-up security selection.

