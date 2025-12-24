ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. ArrowMark Financial has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.19.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BANX) is an asset management firm that provides investment advisory services and portfolio management solutions to institutional and individual clients. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with additional offices in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers tailored separate-account management alongside a suite of sponsored investment products. Its advisory platform spans a broad range of equity, fixed?income and multi?asset strategies designed to meet diverse risk and return objectives.

Through its managed accounts business, ArrowMark delivers customized portfolio solutions covering traditional and alternative asset classes.

