Tenon Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Tenon Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.