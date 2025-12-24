Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHX opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

