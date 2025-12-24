Swedbank AB Acquires 376,541 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,541 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.54% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $346,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after purchasing an additional 993,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,390,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,755,000 after purchasing an additional 621,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,663,000 after buying an additional 1,839,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after buying an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Articles

