James Hambro & Partners LLP Has $131.76 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

James Hambro & Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 4.7% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $131,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $241,537.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,049.10. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $22,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,150 shares of company stock valued at $27,072,531. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.