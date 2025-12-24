Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,966,000 after buying an additional 1,503,884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $31,236,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1%

GDX stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.