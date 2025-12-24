CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stake Reduced by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,121 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 3.1% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $88,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $300.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

