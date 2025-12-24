Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. 14,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 13,418,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Sunrise Resources Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Sunrise Diamonds plc and changed its name to Sunrise Resources plc in May 2010.

