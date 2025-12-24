Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0368 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF Stock Performance

Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $30.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (NASDAQ:GQQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 20.49% of Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF

The Astoria US Quality Growth Kings ETF (GQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of 75 to 100 US companies exhibiting quality and growth characteristics. The fund uses a quantitative approach to stock selection GQQQ was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Astoria.

