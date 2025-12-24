Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (BOEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 61.8% increase from Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOEU opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BOEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.93% of Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide leveraged exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

