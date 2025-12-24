IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $23.17 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $1,477,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,797,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $428,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,654 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 979,442 shares of company stock valued at $223,402,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

