Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (HIDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.72 on December 24th

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2025

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDEGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7192 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HIDE opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.09.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors. HIDE was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

