Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (HIDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.72 on December 24th

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7192 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ HIDE opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.09.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
