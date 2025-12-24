Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $847,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,038.21. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock worth $2,235,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,743 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,938,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 837,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 461,914 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

