HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.72.

Oracle Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $195.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a market cap of $561.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,568 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,604. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

