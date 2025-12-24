Hixon Zuercher LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 393,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $184,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,872.04. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet agreed to acquire Intersect Power for about $4.75B (plus assumed debt), securing clean energy and data-center projects to accelerate AI compute capacity — a direct strategic move to remove power bottlenecks for Google Cloud and AI workloads. Alphabet to buy data center infrastructure firm Intersect

Alphabet agreed to acquire Intersect Power for about $4.75B (plus assumed debt), securing clean energy and data-center projects to accelerate AI compute capacity — a direct strategic move to remove power bottlenecks for Google Cloud and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Google rolled out Gemini 3 Flash, reinforcing Alphabet’s AI leadership and helping investor confidence in future revenue and monetization opportunities across search, cloud, and enterprise AI. As Google Launches Gemini 3 Flash

Product momentum: Google rolled out Gemini 3 Flash, reinforcing Alphabet’s AI leadership and helping investor confidence in future revenue and monetization opportunities across search, cloud, and enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and institutional backing: recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets (e.g., Wedbush raising PT to $350; multiple “buy/outperform” notes) plus heavy institutional inflows support valuation and buying interest. Alphabet price/analyst coverage summary

Wall Street and institutional backing: recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets (e.g., Wedbush raising PT to $350; multiple “buy/outperform” notes) plus heavy institutional inflows support valuation and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is showing strong operational progress (miles and performance metrics), positioning Alphabet well in autonomous mobility long-term; but near-term commercialization timelines remain uncertain. Waymo and Uber set for market war

Waymo is showing strong operational progress (miles and performance metrics), positioning Alphabet well in autonomous mobility long-term; but near-term commercialization timelines remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet-backed startup Motive filed for an IPO — a positive for Alphabet’s VC arm (GV) if the offering succeeds, but limited direct near-term impact on GOOG’s core earnings. Motive files for IPO

Alphabet-backed startup Motive filed for an IPO — a positive for Alphabet’s VC arm (GV) if the offering succeeds, but limited direct near-term impact on GOOG’s core earnings. Negative Sentiment: Legal and regulatory overhangs: a lawsuit from a New York Times reporter alleges unauthorized use of copyrighted books to train AI models, and California regulators are reviewing a Waymo stall incident after a power outage — both add execution and litigation risk. NYT reporter sues Google over chatbot training

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $315.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $328.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.