JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Matauro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,719,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,699,000 after acquiring an additional 788,831 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is actively evaluating cryptocurrency trading services for institutional clients — including spot and derivatives — a potential new fee revenue stream that aligns the bank with peers moving into digital assets and could boost trading and custody volumes. Read More.

JPMorgan reclaimed the top spot in India equity deal underwriting for 2025, signaling strong investment-banking pipeline and regional wins that support fee growth in Asia. That helps diversify revenue outside U.S. markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights AI-driven productivity gains at JPMorgan, with sell-side EPS upgrades and management framing elevated 2026 spend as strategic investment — investors may view this as supporting durable earnings growth and premium multiple. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.19.

JPM stock opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The firm has a market cap of $887.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

