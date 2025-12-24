O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive



O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

