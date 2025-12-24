OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 292.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 845,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 71,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.