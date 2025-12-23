Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,787,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 564,625 shares.The stock last traded at $16.8850 and had previously closed at $16.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
