Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,787,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 564,625 shares.The stock last traded at $16.8850 and had previously closed at $16.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

