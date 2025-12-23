SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.1640. Approximately 6,371,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,469,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAES shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in SEALSQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEALSQ by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

