Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Up 4.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $120.62 and last traded at $120.46. Approximately 376,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,023,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.6%
The stock has a market cap of $576.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.