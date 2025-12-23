Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX) versus Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Critical Review

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Mcorpcx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 4.12% 10.92% 4.54% Mcorpcx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q2 and Mcorpcx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $696.46 million 6.69 -$38.54 million $0.48 155.26 Mcorpcx $100,000.00 N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Mcorpcx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Q2 and Mcorpcx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 7 8 1 2.63 Mcorpcx 0 0 0 0 0.00

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $95.36, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Q2 is more favorable than Mcorpcx.

Summary

Q2 beats Mcorpcx on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, premium treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-native, real-time core processing platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mcorpcx

MCX Technologies Corporation provides digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

