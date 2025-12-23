Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.86 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 4109285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital cut Capstone Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price target on Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a market cap of C$10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of C$833.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

