Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.69 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $18.64 or 0.00021355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $372.19 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,299.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.40 or 0.00660255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,964,738 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 19,964,556.25. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 19.11713952 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $25,348,783.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

