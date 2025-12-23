Taiko Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.03 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $34.03 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s launch date was June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,924,662 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 210,732,514.08140535 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.16355692 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $3,613,134.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

