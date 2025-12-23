FlatQube Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.97 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $8.97 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlatQube alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87,784.19 or 0.99677279 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,689.11 or 0.99997580 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.01234299 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.