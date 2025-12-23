Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Stock Position Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Francis Hondal acquired 3,343 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $323,094.46. The trade was a 18.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Steinour bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $99,562.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,880.50. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.61.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

