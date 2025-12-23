Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,378 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 309,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,612,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $575.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total transaction of $12,424,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock worth $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.60.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

