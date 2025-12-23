Trust Co. of Vermont Has $18.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $289.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $296.51.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

