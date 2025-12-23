Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stake Raised by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,034.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 144.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

