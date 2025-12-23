Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $619.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $614.48 and its 200 day moving average is $584.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

