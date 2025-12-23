Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ will convert to an open-end fund, a structural change that can make share creation/redemption easier and potentially boost liquidity and inflows over time. QQQ to Become an Open-End Fund
- Positive Sentiment: The fund announced a quarterly distribution of $0.7941 (up ~14.4% vs prior quarter) with an ex-dividend date of Dec. 22 — the higher payout and clear schedule can attract income-sensitive ETF buyers. Invesco QQQ Trust declares quarterly distribution of $0.7941
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco management expressed satisfaction with shareholder approval related to QQQ changes, which reduces short-term execution risk around the conversion and may reassure institutional investors. ‘Pleased’ With QQQ Vote: Invesco’s Brian Hartigan
- Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst/commentary pieces and ETF roundups are highlighting QQQ as a core growth holding for long-term investors, supporting demand from retail and advisors. Could Buying the Invesco QQQ Trust Today Set You Up for Life?
- Positive Sentiment: Recent institutional buying (example: BlueSky Wealth Advisors reported a new ~$536k position) signals continued professional interest and potential incremental demand. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and market-outlook pieces (valuations, bonds, seasonal patterns) are mixed — they provide context for flows but don’t single-handedly move the ETF. Monitor interest-rate/bond market narratives for indirect impact. Will The Bond Market Help Keep Stocks Humming In 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn of an AI/tech bubble and potential sector drawdowns; heightened caution around AI valuations could pressure QQQ given its heavy tech exposure. The AI Bubble Burst Phase One: Here’s What’s Coming Next
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis that forecasts a possible “tech wreck” or warns of market froth could trigger profit-taking or lower net inflows into growth-oriented ETFs like QQQ. 2026 Sector Outlook: A Tech Wreck Or Oil Plunge Could Be The Best Buying Opportunity
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
