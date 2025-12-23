Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCY stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 163,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,226 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.