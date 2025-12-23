Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 and last traded at GBX 278.62, with a volume of 4884854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 175 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 270 to GBX 300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 281 to GBX 273 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.50.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Serco Group

Serco Group Stock Performance

About Serco Group

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.