Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and traded as low as $19.95. Symrise shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 417,753 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Symrise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company’s core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

