Fourpath Capital Management LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 314.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $567.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $518.04 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $419.00 and a 52-week high of $595.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.80 and a 200-day moving average of $532.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.