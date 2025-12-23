Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Head to Head Survey

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 8 11 0 2.58 Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 5 3 1 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for L3Harris Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $295.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus target price of $325.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 8.09% 11.08% 5.19% Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.74% 11.79% 4.68%

Dividends

L3Harris Technologies pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. L3Harris Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Huntington Ingalls Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $21.33 billion 2.58 $1.50 billion $9.31 31.65 Huntington Ingalls Industries $11.54 billion 1.20 $550.00 million $14.48 24.41

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Huntington Ingalls Industries on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber; mission avionics; electronic warfare systems; and mission networks systems for air traffic management operations. The company's Communication Systems segment provides broadband communications; tactical radios, software, satellite terminals, and end-to-end battlefield systems for the U.S. Department of Defense, international, federal, and state agency customers; integrated vision solutions, including helmet-mounted integrated night vision goggles with leading-edge image intensifier tubes and weapon-mounted sights, aiming lasers, and range finders; and public safety radios, and system applications and equipment. Its Aerojet Rocketdyne segment provides propulsion technologies and armament systems for strategic defense, missile defense, hypersonic, and tactical systems; and space propulsion and power systems for national security, and space and exploration missions. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.