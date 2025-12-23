Bulwark Capital Corp Acquires 28,433 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Bulwark Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF makes up 4.4% of Bulwark Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bulwark Capital Corp’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.1756 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

